4th Circ. Overturns $4.8M Verdict In Garage Door Death Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 1:04 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has overturned a $4.8 million verdict in a wrongful death suit against Overhead Door Corp. alleging the packages in which it ships its garage doors led to a worker's death, saying the district court should not have let his estate's expert witnesses testify. In a published opinion on Friday, the three-judge panel vacated the verdict and ordered the district court to find for Overhead Door as a matter of law, as the two experts that testified for Andrea Sardis, administrator of Evangelos Sardis' estate, gave opinions that were unreliable and not relevant. Without those opinions, the panel found,...

