Maui Seeks To Reopen Hawaii Water Pollution Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Maui County wants a Hawaii federal judge to reconsider a ruling that it needs to get Clean Water Act permits for its alleged dumping of wastewater into the Pacific Ocean, saying the decision relied heavily on speculation. The county said Thursday that U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Mollway had made several errors when determining that wastewater discharges from the county's Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility were voluminous and severe enough to warrant a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit. Among those was the inappropriate reliance on studies that accounted for just 2% of the wastewater from the plant — which the county...

