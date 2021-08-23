US Imposes New Nord Stream 2 Sanctions On Russian Cos.

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. has sanctioned two more Russian companies and a ship connected to the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Europe, according to a U.S. Department of State report. The sanctions, announced publicly Friday, target Russian ship Ostap Sheremeta, shipowner JSC Nobility and construction company Konstanta, all of which are involved in the natural gas pipeline project that is being built to connect Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea. The decision means that seven entities have now been sanctioned and 16 vessels have been identified as blocked property under sanctions laws passed by Congress in 2019, according to the State...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS