Fox Rothschild Pans Ex-Aide's Bid To Revive Sex Assault Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP blasted a former legal assistant's efforts to reopen her sexual assault suit against a former firm attorney and add claims against an office administrator who allegedly helped cover it up, arguing in a letter to a New Jersey federal judge Thursday that the case must be tossed. The firm, represented by Rosemary S. Gousman of Fisher & Phillips LLP, urged U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton not to allow former Fox Rothschild legal assistant Stephanie Jones to resuscitate her lawsuit alleging former firm attorney Ian Siminoff sexually assaulted her and that the firm disregarded her complaints. Nor should the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS