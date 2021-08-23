Green Dot Investors Want Do-Over For Lead Plaintiff Pick

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A group of three institutional investors has asked a California federal court to reconsider its decision to appoint a New York pension fund as lead plaintiff in a proposed class action against financial technology company Green Dot Corp., citing a recent Ninth Circuit decision in a suit against electric truck maker Nikola Corp. The so-called Green Dot Institutional Investor Group said in a Friday memorandum supporting its motion for reconsideration that a Ninth Circuit decision from July in the Nikola case established new and controlling law regarding the lead plaintiff selection process under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. The appellate opinion...

