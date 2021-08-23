Gravel Income From Treaty Lands Taxable, Justices Told

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit correctly found that a Seneca Nation member and her husband owed tax on income earned on gravel from tribal land, the federal government told the U.S. Supreme Court, urging it to skip review of the case. The appeals court was correct in finding that neither the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua nor the 1842 Treaty with the Seneca provide an exemption that would allow Alice and Fredrick Perkins to escape tax on the gravel mined from tribal land, the U.S. said in a brief with the high court Friday. It should let stand the Second Circuit's decision affirming a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS