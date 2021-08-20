Biden Asks Supreme Court To Block 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a Texas federal judge's ruling forcing the government to resume the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy, which has made tens of thousands of asylum seekers wait out their removal proceedings in Mexico. The government's emergency request comes a day after a Fifth Circuit panel declined to stay U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk's Aug. 13 ruling that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security violated the Administrative Procedure Act when it rescinded the Migrant Protection Protocols. That decision was a win for Texas and Missouri, which challenged the rescission....

