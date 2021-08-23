Fed. Circ. Order Is Clear Signal To Transfer Suit, Albright Told

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Following the Federal Circuit's suggestion that Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright reconsider his refusal to transfer a patent owner's lawsuit against Dish to Colorado, both sides are now fighting over what the judge should do. In its brief filed Friday, Dish said the Federal Circuit "clearly signaled" earlier this month that several key factors favored transferring Broadband iTV Inc.'s case against it, and that the ruling ran afoul of recent decisions by the appeals court, including its recent order involving Samsung. That order faulted Judge Albright for "clearly assign[ing] too little weight to the relative convenience" of witnesses in...

