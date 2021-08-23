Magistrate Suggests Denying Banks' Bid To Toss VoIP IP Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A magistrate judge in the Eastern District of Texas has recommended denying a motion for summary judgment by Wells Fargo, other banks and Target Corp., which are seeking a ruling that they don't infringe several Estech patents on Voice over Internet Protocol technology. U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Payne in Marshall suggested that U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap deny their motion, saying in a report Friday that Estech "presents a plausible infringement theory that withstands summary judgment." Estech — which bills itself as a leader in business phone solutions — lodged separate suits in April 2020 against Target, PlainsCapital Bank, BOKF NA, BBVA USA...

