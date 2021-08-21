Justice Alito Blocks Remain In Mexico Relaunch For Now

Law360 (August 21, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Justice Samuel Alito on Friday temporarily halted a Texas federal judge's order to reinstate the Remain in Mexico program and gave the U.S. Supreme Court two working days to evaluate the Biden administration's stay request. The justice's administrative stay will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, by which point the full bench will decide whether the federal government must restart the program, officially titled the Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP, or whether that order may be held off longer, potentially for the duration of the Biden administration's appeal. A Texas federal judge on Aug. 13 blocked a Biden administration policy ending the...

