Suit Says Kellogg's Strawberry Pop-Tarts Mislead On Fruit

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- An Illinois consumer has hit Kellogg with proposed class federal court claims that the company misleadingly packages its frosted strawberry Pop-Tarts to mask the fact that they also contain relatively large amounts of apples and pears. Consumer Anita Harris claimed Saturday that the way Kellogg Sales Co. packages its frosted strawberry Pop-Tarts violates Illinois' consumer fraud laws because they mislead customers into thinking they contain more strawberries than they actually do. The products also contain relatively significant amounts of apples and pears, which Kellogg doesn't disclose anywhere but in the fine-print ingredient list, Harris alleged. The product labels are misleading and...

