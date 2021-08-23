Latham, Skadden Pilot $3B Virgin Orbit SPAC Deal

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Virgin Orbit, which launches small satellites into space, said Monday it will merge with a special purpose acquisition company to go public at a $3.2 billion enterprise value, in a deal steered by Latham & Watkins LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. The space and air launch company, owned by the Virgin Group, plans to merge with NextGen Acquisition Corp II, a SPAC, and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "VORB." The combined company will keep the Virgin Orbit name and is expected to grab $483 million in cash proceeds from the transaction. Of...

