4 Firms Rep As Pfizer Buys Cancer Drug Co. In $2.3B Deal

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. said Monday it's buying clinical-stage blood cancer treatment company Trillium in a nearly $2.3 billion deal steered by Ropes & Gray, Norton Rose Fulbright, Goodwin and Baker McKenzie. Pfizer is being advised by Ropes & Gray LLP and Norton Rose Fulbright, while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is represented by Goodwin Procter LLP and Baker McKenzie. The pharmaceutical company said in a statement it's buying all the shares of Trillium it doesn't already own for an implied equity value of $2.26 billion, or $18.50 per share, a 118% premium to the company's average stock price from the last 60 days....

