Johnny Rotten Loses Licensing Fight Over Sex Pistols Songs

Law360, London (August 23, 2021, 4:33 PM BST) -- Singer Johnny Rotten has lost a court battle over the use of the Sex Pistols' music in a new television series about the group, as a judge ruled on Monday that his former band members can license the material by a majority vote. Johnny Rotten, pictured arriving at court in July, has lost his battle over the use of the Sex Pistols' music in a new television series. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) High Court Judge Anthony Mann found that drummer Paul Cook and guitarist Steve Jones were entitled to invoke a 1998 agreement between band members that allows...

