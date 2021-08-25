Bloom Credit Hires Ex-Simple Finance Atty As GC

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Bloom Credit said it has added a new general counsel to help the company better work with all three credit bureaus as well as state and federal regulators. David Breland, a general counsel at Simple Finance Technology Corp. until July, will also head risk and compliance at Bloom in the newly created role. Breland told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that his first priority is formalizing control programs. "Bloom Credit is off to a great start and understands the requirements of operating a business in this industry," he said. "I plan to formalize this solid foundation into a robust risk and compliance program that...

