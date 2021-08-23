Ga. Engineering Co. Says Ex-Execs Took Clients For Rival Biz

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A Georgia engineering company has sued two former vice presidents and shareholders, claiming they used confidential information to solicit customers for rival businesses that they set up in North Carolina after quitting. Geo-Hydro Engineers Inc. brought a dozen counts in a Georgia state court complaint on Friday against former employees Christian Busch and Gary "Doug" Smith, as well as their purported respective companies Tremont Engineering Inc. and Gate City Engineering Services Inc. Geo said Busch quit in February after a decade with the company, and Smith followed suit in March after 11 years of employment. The plaintiff company, which operates in...

