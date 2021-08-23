Insider Trading Claim Dropped From $535M Wayfair Note Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Stockholders who went to Delaware's Chancery Court to launch derivative claims against Wayfair Inc.'s directors, founders and investors for alleged conflicts in a $535 million convertible note sale last year abandoned insider trading claims Monday in a hearing that also saw the court express reservations about a count seeking disgorgement by noteholders. The suit is down to just four fiduciary duty breach and unjust enrichment claims against those involved in the transaction. At issue is Wayfair's sale of notes convertible to common stock, purchased by interests of Great Hill Partners LP, Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC and CBEP Investments LLC in April...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS