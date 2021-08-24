Best Practices For Compliance With NYC's New Vaccine Order

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 12:53 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 16, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued Executive Order 225[1] and related guidance[2] regarding the "Key to NYC" vaccination requirements for nearly all patrons, employees, interns, volunteers and contractors entering indoor dining, entertainment, recreation and fitness settings. Under these requirements, all individuals age 12 and older must show proof that they have received at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine before being admitted to certain covered indoor facilities, except for those entering for a quick and limited purpose of less than 10 minutes, such as using a bathroom. The guidance also states that businesses must check...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS