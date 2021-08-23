High Court To Review Bond Hearings For Detained Immigrants

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 10:28 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to review a Ninth Circuit decision that required bond hearings for immigrants who have been detained for more than six months with final deportation orders. A split Ninth Circuit panel had ruled in April 2020 that the Immigration and Nationality Act requires the federal government to hold bond hearings for detained migrants, and that the government bears the burden of proving that detainees are a flight risk or public safety threat. The U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security had urged the Supreme Court to overturn that ruling in September, saying the circuit court had...

