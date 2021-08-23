Advocates Urge High Court To Halt 'Remain In Mexico' Revival

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Former immigration judges and nonprofit organizations urged the high court on Monday to block a Texas court order reinstating the "Remain in Mexico" program, saying the Trump-era program forced migrants to abandon valid asylum claims by stranding them across the border in dangerous conditions. In June, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas ended the program, which is formally known as the "Migrant Protection Protocols," citing concerns that it may have led to people giving up on legitimate claims for protection. But at the request of Texas and Missouri, U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk ordered the Biden administration to revive...

