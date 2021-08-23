Hochul Names GC In First Pair Of Cabinet Appointments

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- New York's soon-to-be governor Kathy Hochul said Monday she will appoint two women to top positions in her cabinet. One of them, the general counsel of a state agency in charge of promoting economic growth, will be her top lawyer. Elizabeth Fine, executive vice president and general counsel of Empire State Development, New York's economic development agency, will be counsel to the governor, and Karen Persichilli Keogh, a former adviser to then-Sen. Hillary Clinton, will serve as secretary to Hochul. Hochul will be sworn in as the state's first female governor in the early hours of Tuesday following Andrew Cuomo's resignation...

