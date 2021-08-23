Exec Says He Needs More Than 'Panicky Messages' From DOJ

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice must provide specific amounts of pay that was suppressed and other details in order to pursue wage-fixing charges that can be defended against, the first defendant ever charged criminally for that conduct told a Texas federal judge Friday. Neeraj Jindal and a former director of his physical therapist staffing company, John Rodgers, are bound for trial in April 2022 on charges of violating antitrust laws when they allegedly entered into an agreement with a competing staffing company to lower rates paid to physical therapists and physical therapist assistants for in-home care visits in the Dallas-Fort Worth area....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS