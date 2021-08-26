Boutique Firm Nabs Top Litigator From White & Case

Law360, London (August 26, 2021, 1:49 PM BST) -- Boutique law firm Avonhurst has brought aboard an experienced litigator from White & Case to head up its disputes team in the latest in a suite of new high-level hires at the young company. John Reynolds has joined Avonhurst, a boutique firm that opened in 2019, as a partner after working at White & Case LLP for 15 years. He has been recruited to be head of disputes and will also sit on Avonhurst's management committee, his new employer said. "We are delighted to be joined by such a senior figure in the litigation landscape," Jonathan Bloom, chief executive at Avonhurst,...

