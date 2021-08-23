Texas Panel Revives Winstead's Bid To Ditch Malpractice Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Winstead PC can seek to dismiss malpractice claims over its work on securities disclosures under the Texas anti-SLAPP statute, the Dallas appeals court said in an opinion that showed a sharp divide over how the court handled the resolution of the case. A Fifth Court of Appeals panel on Friday revived Winstead's bid to dismiss legal malpractice and equitable indemnification claims brought by the former president of wealth management firm Institute Wealth Holdings Inc., or IWH, saying Winstead can argue that the filings it submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the company's behalf qualified as protected communications under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS