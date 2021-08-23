Dallas Justice Alleges Ploy To 'Eviscerate' GOP Judge's Vote

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A Dallas appellate justice has accused his colleagues of preventing the release of a panel opinion in a trade secrets misappropriation case that was ultimately decided by the full court, saying his fellow justices manipulated court procedures in an attempt to change a decision they disagreed with. In an 80-page concurring opinion released Friday, Justice David Schenck, one of the two remaining Republican justices on the 13-member Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas, said the court wrongly allowed one justice who was not on the original three-person panel to overrule the panel's majority and delay the release of an opinion in...

