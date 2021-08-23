9th Circ. Asked To Save Golden Globes Monopoly Case

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Reporters accusing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the Golden Globes, of monopolizing foreign entertainment journalism have urged the Ninth Circuit to revive their case, contending that it led to numerous probes of the group. Entertainment reporters Kjersti Flaa, of Norway, and Rosa Gamazo, of Spain, filed their opening brief with the Ninth Circuit on Friday as they look to reverse U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr.'s dismissal of the case. The reporters accuse the nonprofit of carving up the Hollywood entertainment news market for its members and refusing to grant membership to reporters from competing outlets. The brief contended...

