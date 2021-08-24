Texas Judge Considers Mask Mandate Debate 'Stunning'

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A Texas state judge weighed Tuesday whether Dallas County can enforce a local mask mandate despite Gov. Greg Abbott's effort to ban such requirements, calling it "stunning" that state and local officials are arguing over masks when both sides agree the devices work against the coronavirus. Attorneys for Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, the county's top executive, presented witnesses and argued with Abbott's lawyers for four hours Tuesday before Dallas County District Judge Tonya Parker. Judge Parker then dismissed them to consider whether she would grant Jenkins' request for a temporary injunction against the governor's July 29 executive order barring mask mandates....

