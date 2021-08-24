SEC Cyber Disclosure Actions Point To Merciless Scrutiny

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has just stepped up its enforcement efforts for internal cyber-related reporting failures by public companies — big time. To date, given the dearth of SEC enforcement actions charging cyber-related disclosure failures, commentators typically cite the SEC enforcement action against Altaba Inc., formerly known as Yahoo! Inc., as the most pertinent precedent and guide for heedful corporate counsel.[1] But with the recent announcements of two SEC cyber-related administrative actions, one involving a cyberattack upon an educational services company and the other involving a cyber vulnerability at a financial services firm, the SEC has not only moved the...

