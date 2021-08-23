Judge Says It's Too Soon To Ax 2 IBM Patents Found Abstract

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has determined that two IBM advertising patents that the company has accused Chewy Inc. of infringing are not abstract under Alice while two more are, but said it was too soon to rule on the pet supplier's motion to dismiss the latter two patents from the suit. In an opinion issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff ruled that the two IBM patents it found abstract are directed to targeted advertising based on search results, but said claim construction is necessary to determine whether they add an inventive concept that would make them patent-eligible under the two-part test...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS