Hockey League Scores Early Win Over Team Logo TM Deal

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge handed ECHL Inc. a win in an intellectual property dispute alleging the hockey league knew it didn't own the trademark to a logo it assigned to the San Diego Gulls hockey team and should be culpable for resulting litigation, ruling that their agreement doesn't indicate that the copyright would transfer to the Gulls. In a Monday order granting ECHL's motion for summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton ruled that the hockey league did not breach its contract with the Gulls since the agreement "unambiguously defines the scope of the assets being transferred," which omitted any...

