Real Estate Investor Asks 9th Circ. To Revive $92M RICO Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Russian real estate investor Vitaly Smagin asked the Ninth Circuit to revive his Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act violation claims against a Monaco bank and related parties, accusing them of conspiring to deny him a $92 million arbitral award. Smagin is petitioning the Ninth Circuit to revive his racketeering suit against the parties after a California federal judge dismissed all his claims, ruling that he failed to adequately show that he suffered any domestic injury and, therefore, lacked standing to bring the suit. Smagin wrote in his Monday opening brief that the U.S. Supreme Court did not provide guidance on...

