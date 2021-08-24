The Pros And Cons Of State Broadband Grants

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Congress continues to grapple with how to structure and distribute a massive cash infusion for broadband infrastructure, but it appears the bulk of the $65 billion sum will be channeled through state government grants. Depending on whom you ask, this is either a wise strategy to prevent wasteful spending or a mistake that ignores the expertise of the Federal Communications Commission. Here is a look at the pros and cons of channeling the next generation of broadband infrastructure investments through the states. Federal Oversight The Senate finalized its version of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan spending package in mid-August, aiming to rebuild...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS