Full 11th Circ. Will Consider School District's Bathroom Policy

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday said it will examine a Florida school board's bathroom policy, granting the board's petition for a full rehearing after a split panel twice agreed with a former student that the rule is unconstitutional. A majority of Eleventh Circuit judges voted in favor of the rehearing en banc, according to the order. The School Board of St. Johns County, Florida, petitioned the appellate court earlier this month, arguing that U.S. Circuit Judges Beverly B. Martin and Jill A. Pryor misconstrued the policy when deciding that it violated former student Drew Adams' equal protection rights under the 14th...

