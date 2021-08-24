Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FCC Urges DC Circ. To Back New Antenna Rules

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice told the D.C. Circuit on Monday to toss a challenge to an FCC rule meant to facilitate the installation of wireless internet equipment in residential areas.

The FCC was well within its authority when it revised its over-the-air reception devices, or OTARD, rules in January and was not required to give a public notice for antenna deployments, the government argued.

The government also contended that the issues raised against the updated rule are "grounded on a misunderstanding of its history and scope."

The FCC's OTARD rules in dispute have been around...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!