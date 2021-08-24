FCC Urges DC Circ. To Back New Antenna Rules

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice told the D.C. Circuit on Monday to toss a challenge to an FCC rule meant to facilitate the installation of wireless internet equipment in residential areas. The FCC was well within its authority when it revised its over-the-air reception devices, or OTARD, rules in January and was not required to give a public notice for antenna deployments, the government argued. The government also contended that the issues raised against the updated rule are "grounded on a misunderstanding of its history and scope." The FCC's OTARD rules in dispute have been around...

