Trio Of Suits Claim Food Makers Fudging Ingredients

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Three lawsuits filed in Illinois federal court this week claim Kellogg, Hershey and the parent company of Entenmann's are misrepresenting the amount of actual fudge ingredients in their products and misleading consumers into thinking they're made with butter and milk instead of vegetable oil substitutes. Kellogg, Hershey and Bimbo Bakeries USA each face allegations that they label and market fudge products in a way that gives customers the impression that they contain more dairy fat ingredients than they actually do, when they're in fact made with cheaper, lower-quality substitutes like skim milk, whey and vegetable fat, according to the proposed class...

