What To Watch For As 'Varsity Blues' Gets Jury Trial Debut

By Chris Villani (September 9, 2021, 12:00 PM EDT) -- After 2 ½ years, 57 defendants and thousands of pages of motion practice, the college admissions case known by its FBI code name "Varsity Blues" will finally go before a jury Monday. The sweeping case charged 40 parents and more than a dozen college coaches, officials, and others with scheming to have the children of the wealthy admitted to top universities through fraud. Some parents shelled out six-or-seven-figure sums to pass their kids off as recruited athletes for sports they did not play competitively, prosecutors allege, while others paid to have their children's standardized test scores artificially inflated. Two of those...

