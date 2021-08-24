3D Printing Construction Co. Lands $207M Series B Financing

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- ICON, a company specializing in 3D printed construction projects, said Tuesday that it landed $207 million in a Series B funding round to help it continue its work, which includes manufacturing homes. The Austin, Texas-based company said in a statement that it has now raised $266 million in total financing after the round, which was led by Norwest Venture Partners and included architecture and design firm BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, Citi and venture capital firm 8VC. "We want to turn up the velocity in a major way and are ready to scale," ICON co-founder and CEO Jason Ballard said in a statement....

