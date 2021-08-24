Landry's Asks To Pause $20M Data Breach Judgment

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Landry's has asked a Texas federal judge to stay the execution of a $20 million judgment instructing the hospitality company to repay penalties that Visa Inc. and Mastercard levied against Chase Bank following a Landry's data breach, saying it's appealing the order in the Fifth Circuit. Houston-based Landry's Inc. moved Monday for the stay and also asked U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes to allow it to submit a $20 million appeal bond following his July 22 final judgment ordering the hospitality company to reimburse JPMorgan Chase Bank NA for that amount. Landry's had filed its notice of appeal on Friday....

