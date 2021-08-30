Default Microsoft Privacy Settings Expose 38M User Records

Law360 (August 30, 2021, 12:02 PM EDT) -- Default privacy settings for a Microsoft website-building tool exposed 38 million people's personal information — including Social Security numbers — collected on websites built using its platform, which experts say highlights how little control consumers have over personal information after sharing it. Power Apps portal is a platform that lets people who have no coding experience build websites, and it offers a variety of tools to manipulate data, including a collating option. That data organization tool, however, had an automatic privacy setting that rendered the user's personal information publicly accessible. Government agencies in Indiana, Maryland and New York unknowingly collected data and...

