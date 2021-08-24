Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ND Urges Court To Force Gov't To Restart Oil And Gas Leasing

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- North Dakota told a federal court it must step in to force the Biden administration to comply with a Louisiana federal court's nationwide injunction ordering oil and gas lease sales to take place, urging it to force the rescheduling of canceled lease sales.

In a motion for writ of mandamus Monday, the state urged the court to order the federal government to reschedule canceled lease sales and hold all future quarterly lease sales. The state told the court that the "unilateral and unlawful cancellation" of past lease sales has already cost it and its citizens over $82 million, and the harms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!