ND Urges Court To Force Gov't To Restart Oil And Gas Leasing

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- North Dakota told a federal court it must step in to force the Biden administration to comply with a Louisiana federal court's nationwide injunction ordering oil and gas lease sales to take place, urging it to force the rescheduling of canceled lease sales. In a motion for writ of mandamus Monday, the state urged the court to order the federal government to reschedule canceled lease sales and hold all future quarterly lease sales. The state told the court that the "unilateral and unlawful cancellation" of past lease sales has already cost it and its citizens over $82 million, and the harms...

