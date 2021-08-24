FTC, Illumina Clash On Merger's Potential To Win Cancer War

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission staffers opened their in-house challenge to Illumina's $8 billion reacquisition of Grail with a warning Tuesday that the merger will inhibit competition necessary to win "the war on cancer," painting a picture that served as a mirror image of the companies' arguments. The FTC lawyers not only rejected claims by Illumina Inc. and Grail Inc. that their merger is the best way to accelerate the development, regulatory approval, insurance reimbursement and marketing of Grail's "life-saving" multi-cancer early detection, or MCED, tests, they also asserted that the "vertical" tie-up would harm competition where the supply chain already is most...

