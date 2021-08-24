DC Circ. Backs Firing Of USAID Whistleblower

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday that a former U.S. Agency for International Development employee failed to show the agency fired her for making protected whistleblower disclosures concerning alleged misconduct by high-ranking officials, saying USAID presented convincing evidence to justify her firing. Whistleblower Robin Marcato had routinely reported the misdeeds of others, including that USAID's Office of the Inspector General doctored various audits and reports before sending them to Congress. But a panel found that "substantial evidence" supports the agency's contention that Marcato engaged in "concerning conduct" herself and would have been fired regardless of her disclosures. U.S. Circuit Judge Gregory G....

