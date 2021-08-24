Fed. Circ. Shoots Down Sanctions Bid In Microphone IP Fight

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has refused to sanction microphone maker Shure Inc. in a case in which the appellate court already let stand a finding that the Illinois company was in contempt of an order barring it from selling one of its products in the middle of a patent lawsuit. A three-judge panel on Tuesday denied a bid from ClearOne to sanction Shure in an interlocutory appeal launched by Shure, although the panel did not give any reasoning behind the decision. The decision on Tuesday came a little more than a month after the same panel found that it did not have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS