Dechert Adds Ex-Prosecutor And Ex-Paul Hastings Atty In SF

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP continues to grow in California as the firm added an attorney from Paul Hastings LLP and a former federal prosecutor to its office in San Francisco. Hartley West was the deputy chief for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California and, more recently, a partner at Kobre & Kim. She's joined Dechert as a litigation partner, along with Rick Horvath, formerly of counsel at Paul Hastings, who joined Dechert as a corporate governance litigation partner. "We're in a time where we're looking at: What are Dechert's core strengths?" Kimberly Branscome, who joined the firm as managing...

