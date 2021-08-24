Telemarketers Face Oct. Fee Hike For FTC's Do Not Call Lists

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Telemarketers must pay more starting Oct. 1 to obtain the National Do Not Call Registry's phone number lists by area code under a fee hike the Federal Trade Commission passed Tuesday. The commission voted 5-0 to publish an increase in the fees to $69 per area code starting with the next fiscal year this fall, which represents a $3 hike from the current fiscal year. The FTC has legal authority to issue rules adjusting the cost of subscribing to the registry based on shifts in the Consumer Price Index. Under Tuesday's final rule, the maximum charge to any single entity for...

