8th Circ. Backs Insurers' Win Over Boating Injury Coverage

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 12:02 PM EDT) -- A win by State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. and GEICO was anchored by the Eighth Circuit Tuesday after it held that household exclusions in the insurers' policies barred coverage for injuries a woman sustained from a boating accident. Controlling Minnesota law, the three-judge panel explained, does not prohibit household exclusions, which do not offer coverage for injuries to the policyholder or members of the individual's household. The panel said in Tuesday's precedential ruling that the state regularly enforces household provisions and that there is no reason to disturb the ruling. "It is not our role to expand Minnesota law to...

