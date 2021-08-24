Climate Protesters Block Street Over HMRC's Ties To Barclays

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Protesters from a climate activist group blocked the street in front of HM Revenue & Customs on Tuesday, demanding the U.K.'s tax authority sever ties with Barclays, which they said in a news release is Europe's largest fossil fuels financier. About 50 members of Extinction Rebellion Wales blocked traffic outside HMRC's headquarters on Parliament Street in London and called for officials to stop using Barclays payment solutions to process transactions, according to the release. Extinction Rebellion said that since the Paris climate agreement was signed in 2015, Barclays has invested more than £104 billion ($143 billion) in the fossil fuel industry....

