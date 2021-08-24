At-Risk Afghans May Enter US Under Humanitarian Provision

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday that some Afghans who are deemed to be at-risk under the new Taliban government may be allowed to enter the United States under a humanitarian provision in federal immigration law before their visa applications are processed. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will grant a two-year parole to certain Afghan nationals on a case-by-case basis once they have been fully vetted, a DHS spokesperson said. Afghan nationals who have pending special immigrant visa applications are among those eligible for parole. According to a transcript of a call with reporters, an unnamed senior administration...

