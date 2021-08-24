Calif. Panel OKs Weed Cos. Operating By Empty School Plots

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Monday affirmed a lower court's decision that found a construction ban on cannabis businesses within 600 feet of schools only applies to the physical structure of the school building itself and not undeveloped parcels of land owned by the school. A three-judge panel unanimously ruled in a 10-page decision that "I Am" School Inc. cannot prevent any cannabis businesses from setting up shop within 600 feet of any undeveloped land that the school may own. A provision of California's Health and Safety Code bars a variety of cannabis establishments from operating within 600 feet of schools....

