Atty For Ga. Public Defender To State Justices: 'I'm Done'

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a Georgia misdemeanor public defender on Tuesday told the state Supreme Court he "can't keep up with you on this stuff" and abandoned answering questions about whether his client is a public official in an appeal of a libel case, telling the justices "I'm done." Brent J. Savage of the Savage Law Firm at times struggled to respond to questions from the justices during oral arguments in a defamation case, telling the court at the outset he wasn't prepared to argue. The justices expressed exasperation when Savage either didn't or said he couldn't answer their questions about whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS